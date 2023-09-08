Schools that miss concrete survey deadline will not be ‘named and shamed’

Raac schools closure

The Department for Education (DfE) has backed off plans to “name and shame” schools that miss a Friday deadline to return a survey about potential crumbling concrete in their buildings.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan had this week urged the 5% of schools, or the bodies responsible for them, to fill out the questionnaire.

An email was also sent on Monday evening by education minister Baroness Barran to the responsible bodies for schools that had not completed the Raac survey, calling on them to respond by September 8 at the latest.

That email warned that the DfE would “likely … be required to publish information about schools which have Raac, schools which do not, and schools where there is still uncertainty”.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan leaves Essex County Hall in Chelmsford following a meeting to discuss schools affected with sub standard reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete on Thursday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

But on Friday, the DfE said it would not publish a list of schools that have not completed the survey.

The department initially suggested it would release the percentage of schools that failed to respond, but later said it would not even make this information public.

The move had sparked claims that it was an attempt to “name and shame” schools.

It prompted a backlash from school leaders and trade unions, with claims that some academy trust and school officials who have been urged by ministers to return the Government’s questionnaire had submitted the forms many months ago.

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) and the National Association of Head Teachers have both questioned whether there could be errors within the department’s record keeping.

ASCL general secretary Geoff Barton said: “We understand that education minister Baroness Barran has now given an assurance that ‘responsible bodies’ will not be named publicly over supposedly unreturned surveys.

“This assurance has been given after it emerged that many of them have in fact returned these surveys several months ago – and in some cases on repeated occasions – but the Department for Education’s records are inaccurate.

“However, we have not had this assurance directly given to us and we remain concerned. The Government’s handling of the Raac crisis has been utterly shambolic.”