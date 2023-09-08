Celebrity Hunted star Anneka Rice jokingly offers police tips in fugitive hunt

Anneka Rice

Anneka Rice has jokingly offered police tips on searching Richmond Park to find escaped prisoner Daniel Khalife after her appearance on Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted – when she took cover in the royal park.

The TV stalwart and radio broadcaster, 64, shared a tongue-in-cheek “note for police” after it was confirmed officers had been searching in the London park overnight just a few miles from HMP Wandsworth, which the fugitive ex-soldier fled on Wednesday.

Rice appeared on the first series of Celebrity Hunted in 2017 and was tasked with surviving 14 days on the run from an elite team of hunters, alongside other celebrities including Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing and Spencer Matthews.

On Friday, she tweeted: “On Celebrity Hunted I hid in Richmond Park.

Note for police! On Celebrity Hunted I hid in Richmond Park.Then a stranger drove me to the south coast.I hid under a large bass guitar at Dire Straits’ John Ilsley’s house. Then he took me in his speed boat to the Isle of Wight where I hid under some garlic. You’re very welcome. pic.twitter.com/WW5sDDmZot — Anneka Rice (@AnnekaRice) September 8, 2023

“Then a stranger drove me to the south coast.

“I hid under a large bass guitar at Dire Straits’ John Illsley’s house. Then he took me in his speed boat to the Isle of Wight where I hid under some garlic.

“You’re very welcome.”

Rice has also appeared on programmes such as Wish You Were Here, Celebrity Mastermind, a celebrity special of Come Dine With Me and QI.

She became a household name after landing her first major TV job on Channel 4’s game show Treasure Hunt in 1982 as a “skyrunner” clad in brightly coloured jumpsuits, racing across the country to solve cryptic clues.