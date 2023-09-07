University closes part of student union building because of concrete risk

A concrete block

The University of Stirling has closed parts of the student union building due to potentially dangerous concrete.

A spokesperson described the use of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) on campus as “limited” and said it was a “precautionary measure”.

Structural engineers are working on site to address the issue.

Raac was used in public buildings from the 1950s until the 1990s. The university was established in 1967.

A spokesperson for the University of Stirling said: “The university has temporarily restricted access to localised areas of campus following the updated guidance on reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete.

“Raac was used in the construction of public sector buildings between the 1950s and mid-1990s – including in very limited areas of our campus.