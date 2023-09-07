Serving and veteran Team UK competitors depart for Germany for Invictus Games

Team UK for Invictus Games

Former and serving members of the military have spoken of their excitement as Team UK prepared to travel to Germany for the sixth instalment of the Invictus Games.

A total of 59 competitors from the veteran and serving military community departed from Birmingham Airport on Thursday ahead of the start of the tournament, which was founded by Prince Harry and first launched in London in 2014.

This year’s competition will be held at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, opening on Saturday and running until September 16.

A total of 550 sick, wounded and injured former and current military personnel from 21 countries are taking part in 10 team and individual sports.

Paul Case said the Games were vital in connecting veterans after they leave the Armed Forces (Callum Parke/PA)

Paul Case is a 44-year-old veteran who now works as a teaching assistant in Cornwall.

He was discharged as an aircraft technician in the Royal Air Force in 2014 after a fall from height during a deployment to Afghanistan the previous year, which followed two tours of Iraq, left him with brain damage.

Having been pushed by his wife to apply for the Games last year, he is now preparing for his first appearances at the competition in indoor rowing and archery, which he only took up when he applied for the Games.

He said: “It still feels unreal. It probably hasn’t hit me yet, but I’m still really proud and quite excited.

James Wren said sport had been key to his recovery (Callum Parke/PA)

“For us wounded and injured servicemen and ex-servicemen, it’s amazing. It brings us all together as a team again, because for a lot of guys, once you’re a veteran you’re out on your own.

“To come back into the family again and feel part of a team again, representing your country, I think is amazing.”

Team UK departed on a flight provided by AirTanker accompanied by team staff, family and friends, with some competitors also travelling with support dogs.

Of the 59 British competitors, nine are still serving in the Armed Forces and are taking part in the games as part of ongoing rehabilitation from physical and mental injuries.

Louise Assioun hoped the team would be successful at the Games (Callum Parke/PA)

One of them is Able Seaman James Wren, from Plymouth, who has served in the Royal Navy for seven years.

The 27-year-old is currently being treated for post-traumatic stress and will be competing at his first Games in indoor rowing, archery and wheelchair basketball.

He said: “It’s finally sinking in, I’m very nervous, but it will be good, I know I’ll really enjoy it and I’m looking forward to it.

“I took part in selection camps as part of my recovery just to give it a go, and now I’m here.

“Taking part in Team UK has gotten me out of the house. Before I shut myself off from everything and I was very aware of what people were thinking and saying.

“I wouldn’t have done this two years ago, so doing this process has really helped me, not necessarily on the physical side, but on the mental side, doing something different and pushing me out of my comfort zones as well.”

Table tennis will be featured at the Games for the first time this year, as well as archery, athletics, indoor rowing, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming, cycling, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby.

Team UK, who are captained by Royal Navy submarine officer Lieutenant Commander James Rogers, has been supported by the Royal British Legion in partnership with the Ministry of Defence.

Louise Assioun, the RBL’s Team UK Manager, said: “We’re so excited to be here on the day of lift-off.

“We’ve spent the last nine months at 12 training camps, fully supported by the Royal British Legion, and they’ve worked so hard to get to this point.

“The excitement in the team is just amazing.

“The Invictus Games is one pathway of recovery, an extremely special pathway, and it’s a great opportunity for all the competitors to find a sport, take it, train for it, go to the Invictus Games and compete.

“The thing that is really special about the Invictus Games is that it’s in front of their friends and family, and their friends and family are crucial for their support and their recovery journey.”

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said: “As the Invictus Games kicks off in Dusseldorf, we are reminded of the resilience and determination of our wounded, injured and sick veterans and service personnel.

“The Games enables them to continue their recovery while benefitting from the team spirit and togetherness of the Armed Forces community.