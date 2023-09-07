New stamps to honour career of Dame Shirley Bassey

Shirley Bassey stamps

Royal Mail has revealed images of 12 special stamps to mark 70 years since the start of Dame Shirley Bassey’s career.

She is the first solo female music artist to be honoured with a dedicated stamp issue.

Eight stamps in the main set show Dame Shirley performing throughout her career, while a further four stamps, presented in a miniature sheet, capture her during recording sessions and rehearsals.

Dame Shirley said: “I am absolutely thrilled and would never have dreamed that one day my face would be on a stamp – that one day a letter might arrive and there I am, with a postmark next to me!

The stamps celebrate Dame Shirley Bassey’s career (Aaron Chown/PA)

“It’s an absolute honour to be the first solo female artist to receive a collection from Royal Mail. The stamps are wonderful, and I hope my fans and collectors love them as much as I do.”

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy said: “For seven decades Dame Shirley Bassey has captivated fans across the world with her distinctive and powerful voice.

“This stamp issue is a fitting celebration of one of the UK’s most revered and longest serving musical icons.”