‘Sleaze buster’ Sir Chris Bryant joins Labour frontbench

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Sir Keir Starmer has appointed him as shadow minister for creative industries and digital.

Sir Chris Bryant

Parliament will need to find a new head for its sleaze watchdog after Sir Keir Starmer brought Sir Chris Bryant on to his frontbench.

The Labour leader appointed the senior MP, who was in Gordon Brown’s government, as shadow minister for creative industries and digital on Wednesday.

It is understood Sir Chris is in the process of resigning from his prominent position as chairman of the Commons Standards Committee, which scrutinises the behaviour of MPs.

Sir Chris said he is “delighted” to take on the role, working under shadow culture secretary Thangam Debbonaire and shadow science secretary Peter Kyle, who were both appointed to the top roles at the start of Sir Keir’s reshuffle.

“Creativity drives the UK’s potential. It creates jobs. It enlivens our imagination. We need to cherish and celebrate it and make it available to all,” Sir Chris wrote on social media.

