Woman and two children killed in Yorkshire crash identified as Ukrainian family

A woman and two children killed in a crash have been identified as three members of a Ukrainian family living in North Yorkshire.

Daria Bartienieva, 35, her son, Ihor Bartienieva, six, and stepdaughter, Anastasiia Bartienieva 15, were killed in a collision involving two cars and a double decker bus on the A61 on Sunday.

Police say Ms Bartienieva and the two children were travelling together in a silver Vauxhall Meriva which was involved in a crash with a bus and a blue Toyota Aygo at about 2.20pm.

The crash happened between South Stainley and Ripley, near Ripon, the North Yorkshire force said.

The two cars were travelling south towards Ripley and the bus was going in the opposite direction.

On Tuesday North Yorkshire Police said the three family members were from Ukraine and living in Ripon.

A force spokesperson previously said: “Sadly, all three occupants of the Vauxhall Meriva … died following the collision.

“The driver of the bus was taken to hospital with leg injuries … and the two people in the Toyota were not injured.”