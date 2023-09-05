Driver trapped following collision between bus and car

The emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a 52-seater bus and a car, which left a driver trapped.

Fire crews are working to remove the driver who is trapped following the collision on the Cleddau Bridge in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

The Mid and West Wales Fire Service said the emergency services responded at 2.19pm on Tuesday to the incident in Pembroke Dock.

“Crews responded to a road traffic collision involving one 52-seater bus and one private motor vehicle,” a spokesman said.

“Many of the bus passengers are suffering with various injuries.

“One driver is currently severely trapped, crews are currently working to extract the trapped driver as well as administering first aid.”

Firefighters from the Pembroke Dock, Milford Haven, Haverfordwest, Tenby and Narberth were called to the scene as well as the air ambulance and Dyfed-Powys Police.

A police spokeswoman said the incident had been downgraded from a major incident.

“Police are in attendance at a road traffic collision which occurred on the A477 near the Cleddau Bridge, Pembroke Dock at about 2.15pm on September 5,” they said.

“The A477 is currently closed between the Honeyborough roundabout and the Pembroke roundabout and road users are advised to take an alternative route.”

The Welsh Ambulance Service said 10 people were taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.

“We sent five emergency ambulances, one duty operations manager, one Cymru High Acuity Response Unit and non-emergency patient transport service vehicles to the scene,” a spokesman said.

“We were supported by colleagues from the Wales Air Ambulance. We transferred one patient to University Hospital of Wales, and a further nine patients to Withybush Hospital for further treatment.”

The bridge opened to traffic in 1975 and replaced a ferry service connecting the two separated parts of Pembrokeshire.