Woman and two children dead after crash in North Yorkshire

UK NewsPublished:

The crash involving two cars and a bus happened on the A61 near Ripon, the North Yorkshire force said.

Police stock
A woman and two children have died after a crash between two cars and a double decker bus in North Yorkshire.

Police say the woman, in her 30s, a teenage girl and a six-year-old boy were travelling together in a silver Vauxhall Meriva which was involved in a collision with a bus and a blue Toyota Aygo at about 2.20pm on Sunday.

The crash happened on the A61 between South Stainley and Ripley, near Ripon, the North Yorkshire force said.

The two cars were travelling south towards Ripley and the bus was going in the opposite direction.

A police spokesperson said: “Sadly, all three occupants of the Vauxhall Meriva … died following the collision. Their next of kin have been informed and are receiving specialist support.

“The driver of the bus was taken to hospital with leg injuries … and the two people in the Toyota were not injured.”

The road was closed for emergency services and investigators to attend the scene until 11.30pm.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the crash, or to anyone who saw any of the vehicles before the collision, to get in touch.

They are also appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage of any of the vehicles travelling on the A61 before the crash to come forward.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to email julie.brown@northyorkshirepolice.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

