‘There is a price for everything’: Williamson’s bullying texts in full

Gavin Williamson and Wendy Morton

Sir Gavin Williamson has been told to apologise to MPs for bullying then-chief whip Wendy Morton over his failure to secure a ticket for the late Queen’s funeral.

Here are the text messages sent on September 13 2022 that led to the Independent Expert Panel’s findings, as published in the report on his conduct:

Sir Gavin Williamson to Wendy Morton 3.59pm: “Think very poor how PCs (privy counsellors) who arent favoured have been excluded from the funeral. Very poor and sends a very clear message”

Ms Morton to Sir Gavin, 4.01pm: “That is not the case…”

Sir Gavin Williamson has been told to apologise to MPs for his conduct (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Gavin, 4.02pm: “Well certainly looks it which think is very shit and perception becomes reality.”

Sir Gavin, 4.03pm: “Also don’t forget I know how this works so don’t puss me about”

Ms Morton, 4.15pm: “As I said above – thats simply not the case …. The number of places allocated was extremely limited”

Sir Gavin, 4.21pm: “its very clear how you are going to treat a number of us which is very stupid and you are showing f*** all interest in pulling things together. Don’t bother asking anything from me”

Sir Gavin, 4,22pm: “also this shows exactly how you have rigged it is is [sic] disgusting you are using her death to punish people who are just supportive, absolutely disgusting”

Ms Morton, 4.47pm: “…, again, this is not the case whatsover”