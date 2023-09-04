Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Nearly 700,000 responses to consultation on station ticket office closures

UK NewsPublished:

Train operators are bidding to shut nearly all station ticket offices in England.

People hold placards during a protest organised by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) opposite Downing Street, London, over the proposed closure of railway station ticket offices
People hold placards during a protest organised by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) opposite Downing Street, London, over the proposed closure of railway station ticket offices

More than 680,000 responses were submitted to a consultation on proposals for a widespread closure of railway station ticket offices, Transport Focus and London TravelWatch have said.

The watchdogs will analyse the proposals and consultation responses before responding to train operators by the end of October.

If the two organisations object to plans to close certain stations, the operators can refer their proposals to Transport Secretary Mark Harper for a final decision.

People take part in a protest organised by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) opposite Downing Street, London, over the proposed closure of railway station ticket offices
The plan has sparked fierce criticism (Lucy North/PA)

Operators are bidding to shut nearly all station ticket offices in England.

They are under pressure from the Government to cut costs amid the drop in revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan has sparked fierce criticism from opposition politicians, trade unions, disability groups and public transport organisations.

Hundreds of people gathered outside Downing Street at a demonstration organised by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union last week.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News