Keegan apologises for ‘choice language’ after being caught swearing on camera

Gillian Keegan

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has apologised after being caught on camera saying she had done a “f****** good job” over the schools concrete crisis while others “sat on their arse”.

The comments came in footage released by ITV News, filmed as the camera repositioned for extra shots.

She said: “Does anyone ever say, you know what, you’ve done a f****** good job because everyone else has sat on their arse and done nothing?

“No signs of that, no?”

