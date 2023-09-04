‘Horror’ over for Rikki Neave’s mother after schoolboy’s killer loses appeal

James Watson

The mother of a six-year-old boy found dead in woods nearly 30 years ago said her “journey of horror and tragedy” is finally over after the schoolboy’s murderer lost an appeal against his conviction.

Ruth Neave said the judges’ decision to throw out 42-year-old James Watson’s appeal marks the “end of a chapter”.

She said: “Now Rikki can rest in peace and I can start a new chapter and start living again.”

Last June, following an Old Bailey trial, Watson was jailed for at least 15 years after being found guilty of killing Rikki, whose naked body was found near his Peterborough home in November 1994, when he was 13.

He challenged the jury’s verdict, with judges Lord Justice Holroyde, Mr Justice Morris and Judge Angela Morris overseeing a Court of Appeal hearing in London in June, saying his trial was unfair.

Speaking after the judges dismissed Watson’s appeal on Monday, Ms Neave, who was cleared of her son’s murder in 1996 but given a seven-year prison term after admitting child cruelty, said: “The news today brings to an end a very long journey of horror and tragedy.

“This is the end of a chapter and the start of a new one.”

Watson, who denied murder, was charged after a police cold case review produced a DNA match eight years ago.

The Crown Prosecution Service said a “key piece” of evidence against Watson was “DNA he left” on Rikki’s clothes.

Watson was found guilty of murdering six-year-old Rikki in 1994 (Handout/PA)

Prosecutors said samples from clothes were taken in 1994 but technology was not “sufficiently advanced” to provide a DNA match until 2015.

Watson told police he lifted Rikki up so the youngster could see over a fence, prosecutors said.

Trial judge Mrs Justice McGowan had said the law meant Watson had to be handed a minimum term relevant to his age at the time of the offence.

Lord Justice Holroyde said in a written appeal ruling that lawyers representing Watson argued that his prosecution was an “abuse” of process because the “unavailability of important exhibits meant that it was impossible for him to have a fair trial”.

He said Watson’s lawyers had also complained about the trial judge allowing “bad character” evidence to be considered by jurors.

Lord Justice Holroyde said prosecutors had “applied to adduce” evidence showing that Watson had a sexual interest in young boys and strangulation.

He said the trial judge had held that it was “open to the jury to find that the killing had a sexual element”.

Rikki Neave’s mother Ruth Neave was cleared of the boy’s murder (PA)

“We are… satisfied that the judge was correct to find that the appellant could and would have a fair trial,” added Lord Justice Holroyde.

“We are satisfied that the judge did not err in admitting the bad character evidence.

“The weight to be given to the evidence was then a matter for the jury.”

Mrs Justice McGowan sentencing Watson at the Old Bailey last June (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Watson’s lawyers also argued that remarks by the trial judge placed “undue pressure” on the jury to reach a verdict.