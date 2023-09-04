Dog walker died from blunt force injury and drowning, inquest told

Claire Knights

A dog walker who was found dead in Kent is believed to have died from blunt force injury and drowning, an inquest has heard.

Claire Knights, 54, from Upstreet, near Canterbury, was reported a high-risk missing person on Wednesday August 23.

It is believed she had been walking her white and brown spaniel, called Zebulon, from the village to the Minnis Bay area of Birchington, where she was reportedly seen that afternoon.

Opening her inquest on Monday September 4, coroner Catherine Wood said Ms Knights was found face down by her family, between St Nicholas at Wade and Minnis Bay, while they were carrying out searches for her on Friday August 25.

Ms Wood confirmed the initial cause of death given, adding that Ms Knights’ death was “violent or unnatural” and that further investigations are taking place.

Ms Wood suspended the inquest as the criminal inquiry continues.

Police are carrying out a murder investigation.