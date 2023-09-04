Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Channel crossings top 21,000 for the year so far

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Some 113 people made the journey in two boats on Sunday, according to Home Office data, suggesting an average of around 57 migrants per vessel.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
Migrant Channel crossing incidents

More than 21,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel so far this year, figures show.

Some 113 people made the journey on two boats on Sunday, according to Home Office data, suggesting an average of about 57 migrants per vessel.

This takes the provisional total for 2023 to date to 21,086.

POLITICS Migrants
(PA Graphics)

It means close to 1,000 people made the crossing over the weekend after 872 people were detected on Saturday in 15 boats – the highest number in a single day so far this year.

In the past four weeks, more than 6,000 arrivals have been recorded, PA news agency analysis of the Government figures shows.

Crossings continued on Monday for a third day in a row amid dry, warm and calm but hazy conditions at sea.

The total for the year so far is still about 19% down on the number recorded this time last year, when 26,000 people had already made the journey.

UK News
Politics
News

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News