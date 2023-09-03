King presents award to Gordonstoun’s pipe band

King presents shield

The King presented his former school’s pipe band with a prestigious shield during his first Braemar Gathering as monarch.

Charles wore a new green, blue and red tartan named in his honour as he accompanied the Queen to the annual event a short distance from his summer residence at Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, on Saturday.

He awarded the Championship Shield to Gordonstoun pipe band following a display of eight performances for the judges.

The King first attended the Moray fee-paying school in April 1962, following in the footsteps of his father Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Andrew Lyall, Gordonstoun’s head of development, holds the shield as the pipe band plays (Michael Trail/PA)

He presented the shield to pipe major Scott Oliphant and students Robert Lyall and Molly Warren.

The school’s pipe band consists of 35 pupils aged between 12 and 18, from countries including the UK, Germany and Thailand.

Lisa Kerr, principal of Gordonstoun School, said: “It was such a thrill for our athletes and musicians to be back at the Braemar Gathering.

“Having been the last pipe band to be awarded the Championship Shield by her late majesty, to be the first to receive the same trophy from King Charles was a remarkable honour.

“Our young drummers and pipers will long remember this very special day.”