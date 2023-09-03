Boy thrown from Tate Modern balcony mostly out of his wheelchair, say family

Tate modern fall incident

A boy thrown from the 10th floor of the Tate Modern art gallery now uses his wheelchair only for longer outings, his family has revealed.

The French youngster was six when he was badly hurt in an attack by teenager Jonty Bravery at the London tourist attraction four years ago.

The child, who was on holiday with his parents in August 2019, survived a 100ft (30m) fall but suffered life-changing injuries, including a bleed on the brain and broken bones.

A police officer looks out from the viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery (Yui Mok/PA)

His family, who call him notre petit chevalier – our little nnight – said, in an update posted on a GoFundMe page which has raised more than 400,000 euros (£343,000) for his recovery, that their house is being adapted for his “precarious” walking.

The youngster, who spent months in intensive care, has also developed a passion for green issues.

“He reinvests what he learned this year at school, in particular to protect the planet: he does not forget to remind us to turn off the lights, to save water and collect all the trash he finds on the beach or in the forest,” his family said.

“We always have to have a bag on hand!”

The family added: “Our son is now able to bend down, squat, grab his toys and clothes with both hands from his closet without falling or dropping them.

“More importantly, he now only uses his wheelchair for long outings.

“We are therefore rearranging the house to adapt it to its new mode of travel: precarious walking.”

A nurse has started a GoFundMe page to help six-year-old boy who was thrown from the 10th floor viewing balcony at the Tate Modern https://t.co/Kg31HrIJX6 pic.twitter.com/wzI9DtzixX — GoFundMeUK (@GoFundMeUK) August 7, 2019

They said that, during a summer spent in the mid-mountains, he has enjoyed walking with his cane, and although he “falls a lot” this happens much less than last year.

He has been able to visit an indoor adventure park with an adapted high rope course, which he loves and where specialised instructors take turns to accompany him.

He also undergoes intensive physiotherapy and calls his daily exercises his “Naruto training” – a reference to the anime ninja character Naruto, who is known for his willpower.

“It’s a lot of work but our son loves it, his efforts pay off and he calls it his ‘Naruto training’,” the family said.

The child is preparing for the new school year, and will now attend each morning, with group care and rehabilitation in the afternoons.

His memory is progressing, and he has been able to try watching movies with his family, which was previously too exhausting.

“We also took advantage of this summer to try watching films again as a family. Until now, it was too tiring for our son and he didn’t remember anything from it, but it’s finally starting to improve,” his family said.

Jonty Bravery was convicted of attempted murder (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Autistic teenager Bravery was in supported accommodation at the time of the attack but allowed out unsupervised.

He intended to select and kill someone, a court was later told.

Bravery, who was 17 at the time, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was jailed in 2020 for 15 years.