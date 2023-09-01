Sunak expected to meet King during weekend at Balmoral

King with Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to meet with the King during a weekend trip to Balmoral Castle.

The visit to the royal estate comes ahead of Parliament returning from recess on Monday.

It is not uncommon for the sitting Prime Minister to visit Balmoral, with the late Queen creating the tradition of inviting the incumbent to Scotland for a weekend in the summer.

The late Queen’s meeting with then leader Liz Truss was held in the green drawing room at Balmoral days before her death in September 2022, with the last ever public picture of the then monarch taken during the visit.

The late Queen met Liz Truss at Balmoral last September, just days before the then monarch’s death (Jane Barlow/PA)

Former prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie visited the estate around the same time the year before, and the late Queen met their son Wilfred for the first time.

Charles and Queen Camilla are currently seeing out their summer holidays at the royal estate, with Mr Sunak’s visit set to coincide with the Braemar Gathering nearby on Saturday.