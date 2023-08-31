Widow pays tribute to ‘amazing’ officer killed trying to save man on rail tracks

Graham Saville

The widow of Sergeant Graham Saville who died after being hit by a train as he attempted to save a distressed man on the tracks has paid tribute to her “wonderful” husband.

The response officer based at Newark police station, who had recently been promoted, suffered serious injuries in the incident in Balderton, near Newark-on-Trent, on Thursday August 24, and died in hospital on Tuesday.

On Thursday Sgt Saville’s wife issued a short tribute through the force in which she said: “Graham was a wonderful man. He was laid back, funny, silly and adventurous – he lived life to the full.

Sergeant Graham Saville who died after being hit by a train as he attempted to save a distressed man on the tracks (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

“He loved his job and joined the police to do something worthwhile and to make a difference.

“Ultimately his desire to help others has led to him making the ultimate sacrifice. We are devastated. The outpouring of love from all those who knew him is testament to the amazing person he was.

“We are so lucky to have loved him.”

Police said Sgt Saville’s death had devastated the father-of-two’s family but they had “taken great comfort from the outpouring of love and admiration for him”.

British Transport Police are leading the inquiry into the incident, which led to the 29-year-old man on the railway line being treated in hospital for injuries caused by electricity.