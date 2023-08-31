More than 18,000 UK 18-year-olds still in clearing two weeks after decision day

A sign outside Lagan College in Belfast on A-level results day 2023

Some 18,330 18-year-olds in the UK are still in clearing and looking for higher education courses two weeks after learning the outcome of their application.

The total is up 12% on the equivalent point last year, when 16,340 were in clearing, and 42% higher than this stage in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

The figures, which have been released by the university admissions service Ucas, are for 18-year-olds based in the UK who received a decision on their higher education application on August 17 – the day A-level results were published.

They show that 228,740 of these applicants have now secured a place at a university or college, up slightly from 227,410 at this point in 2022.

Overall, nearly half a million people (480,980) of all ages and locations have now been placed on a higher education course in the UK.

This compares with 488,510 two weeks after results day last year.

Some 421,550 (88%) of the 2023 total are based in the UK while 59,430 (12%) are international students – the same proportions as in 2022.