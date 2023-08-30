Racism can ‘manifest itself’ in Police Scotland, inquiry hears

Sheku Bayoh death

A retired chief superintendent told the Sheku Bayoh inquiry that racism can “manifest itself” in Police Scotland and hate crime is often “underreported” in society.

Garry McEwan, who oversaw policing in Fife at the time of Mr Bayoh’s death on May 3, 2015, was asked by senior counsel Angela Grahame KC if he had witnessed racism while working for Police Scotland.

It followed extracts read by Ms Grahame from a letter sent to Mr McEwan by the Fife Islamic Centre.

The letter, sent shortly after Mr Bayoh’s death, cited concerns that police “did not act responsibly” while responding to the incident which resulted in his death.

The letter was sent at the request of the father of Zahid Saeed – a close friend of Mr Bayoh, whose property was one of five places investigated by police shortly after the latter’s death.

Sheku Bayoh’s sister Kadi Johnson takes part in the Resist Racism Scotland rally in George Square, Glasgow, in March 2023 (Lesley Martin/PA)

In the letter, the Islamic Centre sought a meeting with police to “safeguard safety of our Muslim community as soon as possible”.

Mr McEwan, 52, said he spent between 10 and 15 years investigating allegations of racism within Police Scotland’s ranks and had to sack members of staff for racist behaviour.

He cited an example where an officer had shared or posted a racist meme on social media, which led to their dismissal.

Mr McEwan told the inquiry that the number of instances where action had to be taken against Police Scotland staff who displayed racist behaviour was low.

Asked by Ms Grahame if he had any concerns of racism within Police Scotland ranks being underreported, he said: “I don’t have any evidence of it.

“I suspect there will be because what my experience has told me, not in the police but across society, is that there is underreporting of hate-related incidents and/or crime, so why would that not manifest itself in a huge organisation like Police Scotland?”

Ms Grahame then asked him if the methods for reporting racism within the police may have “hampered reporting of racially discriminatory behaviour”.

He replied: “I can’t think of any technological or cultural issues that would hamper the reporting.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr McEwan said he felt it would have been “wholly inappropriate” if police officers had made statements shortly after Mr Bayoh’s death.

Officers were under legal advice not to give any initial statement, however a member of the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) had suggested officers involved in the case could have done so “on the grounds that it is within their standards of professional behaviour”.

The inquiry also heard that police looked into reports on social media concerning alleged “police brutality”.

Mr McEwan said that while he “can’t recall exactly”, he was “aware that there was certainly stuff ongoing on social media”.

Lawyer Aamer Anwar, pictured earlier this year, with members of Sheku Bayoh’s family arriving at Capital House in Edinburgh for the public inquiry into his death (Dan Barker/PA)

Ms Grahame also cited Mr Bayoh’s family’s concern that they had “little contact” with PIRC and received little information from them.

PIRC is responsible for investigating complaints by members of the public against Police Scotland.

Ms Grahame also spoke of a police officer who claimed he was “quite upset” after striking Mr Bayoh on the head with his baton “a number of times”.

Mr McEwan said: “I’m trying to deconflict what I knew a few months ago to what I knew eight years ago.

“So I’m not entirely clear to be honest with you.”