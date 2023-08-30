Fundraiser for family of police officer hit by train reaches £90,000

I’m saddened to learn of the passing of Sergeant Saville.

It is a testament to his bravery that he died in the line of duty and a terrible reminder of the work the police do every day to keep us safe.

My thoughts are with his family, friends and the whole of Nottinghamshire… https://t.co/TrvHsEuwWr

— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) August 29, 2023