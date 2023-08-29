Notification Settings

Police officer hit by train while helping distressed man on railway tracks dies

UK News

Sergeant Graham Saville, 46, died on Tuesday.

Police and railway workers near the scene in Balderton, near Newark-on-Trent

A police officer who was hit by a train while trying to save a distressed man on the tracks has died, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Sergeant Graham Saville, a response officer based at Newark Police Station, sustained serious injuries after he was hit in Balderton, near Newark-on-Trent, on August 24.

The 46-year-old was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre and died on Tuesday, according to the force.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “Today is a day of mourning for the entire police family.

“Graham was a hugely respected and popular colleague and his death in the line of duty has come as an enormous shock to us all.

“Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and we will do everything we can to support them through this unimaginably devastating time.

“It is impossible to put into words how devastating this news is for everyone who loved and respected Graham.

“On Thursday, he went to work to protect the people of Nottinghamshire from harm, and it is testament to his bravery and dedication as a police officer that he was fatally injured while attempting to save another man’s life.

“His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Nottinghamshire Police said flags across the force will be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect.

Head of the College of Policing, Chief Constable Andy Marsh, said: “This is devastating news and my thoughts and condolences are with this brave officer’s family, friends and colleagues at this very sad time.

“It is a tragic reminder of the risks and bravery shown every day by our police officers and staff to keep the public safe.”

Policing minister Chris Philp posted on X, previously known as Twitter: “I’m deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sgt Graham Saville, following his brave work to save someone else’s life on a railway line. He selflessly made the ultimate sacrifice. We will remember him. Our thoughts are with Graham’s family & colleagues.”

Robert Jenrick, MP for Newark – whose constituency includes Balderton, also took to X to pay tribute to the sergeant’s “exceptional bravery”.

He said: “Sergeant Graham Saville selflessly gave his life to save someone else. All of us in Newark salute his exceptional bravery and self sacrifice, which won’t be forgotten.

“My thoughts are with his partner and children and all his colleagues at @nottspolice.”

The man on the railway lines was also injured and taken to hospital, but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

British Transport Police (BTP) is leading the investigation (Danny Lawson/PA)

British Transport Police (BTP) is leading an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Sergeant Saville’s family has requested that their privacy be respected, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Ms Meynell also paid tribute to officers who attended the scene, some of whom provided “immediate medical assistance” while waiting for an ambulance.

“This was a deeply traumatic incident for those officers and we have a dedicated team providing support to them,” she said.

“When a colleague dies in the line of duty the shockwaves and sadness reverberate throughout the policing family and we will all deeply mourn our colleague.”

