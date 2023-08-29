Police across the region pay tribute to Nottinghamshire officer who died trying to save man on train tracks

Police and railway workers near the scene in Balderton, near Newark-on-Trent.

Nottinghamshire Police announced the death of Sergeant Graham Saville this evening, after the incident near Newark Northgate station last Thursday.

The 46-year-old response officer, who was based at Newark Police Station, died in hospital today with his family at his bedside.

Tributes have poured out from officers and forces across the country, as countless people paid testament to his bravery.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster said: "Deepest sympathies from Simon Foster and all at the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner on the utterly tragic news.

"We are all thinking of Sgt Saville’s family, friends and colleagues at this unspeakably sad time."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police added: "Our thoughts are with Sgt Saville’s family, friends and colleagues at this awful time."

A particularly moving tribute was posted on the Twitter account for the Midlands branch of The National Police Air Service, which read: "Desperately sad news coming from my home force this evening.

"Our deepest condolences go to Graham's family, friends and my Nottinghamshire Police colleagues who I know are hurting right now. Rest in peace Sgt. We'll not forget you."

And a spokesperson for the British Transport Police Federation said: "Heartbreaking news from Nottinghamshire Police this evening.

"Our thoughts are with Sgt Saville’s family, friends and colleagues. The death of an officer is felt across the entire police service."

In Nottinghamshire Police's announcement of their beloved sergeant's death, Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "Today is a day of mourning for the entire police family.

"Graham was a hugely respected and popular colleague and his death in the line of duty has come as an enormous shock to us all.

"Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and we will do everything we can to support them through this unimaginably devastating time.

"It is impossible to put into words how devastating this news is for everyone who loved and respected Graham.

"On Thursday, he went to work to protect the people of Nottinghamshire from harm, and it is testament to his bravery and dedication as a police officer that he was fatally injured while attempting to save another man’s life.

"His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

"I would also like to pay tribute to the officers who attended the scene, some of whom provided immediate medical assistance while the ambulance was on its way.

"This was a deeply traumatic incident for those officers and we have a dedicated team providing support to them.