Labour would restore patient control over their healthcare, Wes Streeting says

Labour Party plans for GP reform

A Labour government would “give patients back control over their own healthcare” and reverse the “managed decline” of the NHS, the shadow health secretary has said.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, Wes Streeting said the Government under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Steve Barclay is in “too weak a position to stand up for patients’ interests”.

He said: “Fewer patients today are able to see the doctor of their choice, making do with whoever is available.

“Why should someone who prefers to see their GP face to face have to make do with a phone call? A public service shouldn’t be telling the public, ‘Like it or lump it’.

“Labour will give patients back control over their own healthcare. No doubt there will be opposition. But we can overcome opposition to patient choice, providing that we give GPs the tools to do the job.”

The Telegraph reports Labour’s plans would see GPs paid more for respecting the wishes of their patients, with funding redistributed to favour practices with a strong record on continuity of care and respecting patient preferences.

According to Mr Streeting, Labour would reverse the decline in GPs by doubling the number of medical schools and providing mental health support in “every school and community”.

Labour’s plan to boost GPs would include “providing mental health support in every school and community, letting patients book appropriate specialist appointments or tests without a GP referral and cutting red tape to expand the role of pharmacists”.

Mr Streeting said: “As well as giving patients the choice of how they see their GP, Labour will bring back the family doctor, so patients can see the same GP if they choose to.

“Labour will do things differently. More resources must be met by a better deal for patients.