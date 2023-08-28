Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Foreign Secretary set for Philippines visit

UK NewsPublished:

It comes after a new partnership covering climate, trade and foreign policy was launched between the UK and the Philippines in December 2021.

James Cleverly
James Cleverly

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is set to visit the Philippines amid efforts to boost ties with the country.

The senior Cabinet minister is visiting the Philippines for the first time on Tuesday.

It comes after a new partnership covering climate, trade and foreign policy was launched between the UK and the Philippines in December 2021.

The visit will see Mr Cleverly meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo.

The Indo-Pacific region is seen as of key importance for the UK’s security interests, with Mr Cleverly making several trips there since taking up his role last year.

“I’m delighted to visit the Philippines for the first time, a place which shares common values and interests with the UK,” Mr Cleverly said.

“We are expanding our areas of collaboration by growing our trade and investment through British investment partnerships and deepening co-operation on security, maritime and climate.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News