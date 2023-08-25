John Lewis Partnership recruiting more than 10,000 jobs ahead of Christmas

John Lewis

The John Lewis Partnership (JLP) is recruiting more than 10,000 staff as it starts its preparations for the key Christmas period.

The group, which owns the department store chain and Waitrose supermarket arm, said the vast majority of roles will be temporary, seasonal jobs.

It said it will hire for over 2,900 temporary roles in sales and merchandising positions across its 34 John Lewis stores.

In Waitrose meanwhile, the retailer will recruit more than 2,800 seasonal roles across 329 shops, including supermarket assistants, night shift workers and customer delivery drivers.

The group is also recruiting 2,700 festive roles in its supply chain through recruitment agencies, with jobs including warehouse workers and drivers to help the firm fulfil online delivery and click-and-collect orders.

In addition to these seasonal jobs, JLP said it will be hiring for 1,700 further positions across both Waitrose and John Lewis in a variety of areas over the coming months.

Lisa Cherry, executive director, people, at JLP, said: “We’re hugely proud of the way our two brands have become part of the excitement that surrounds Christmas and this is a great opportunity to be at the heart of that at such a special time.