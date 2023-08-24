What the papers say – August 24

British newspapers

One story dominates the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers as the plane crash which reportedly killed Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, takes centre stage.

All of the national titles carry some mention of the crash, with most featuring pictures of Mr Prigozhin – who led a failed mutiny against the Russian military in June – and flaming wreckage from the crash site north of Moscow.

The Daily Telegraph says Mr Prigozhin was one of 10 passengers who died in the crash, with security sources and allies pointing the finger Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Prigozhin killed in plane crash, says Russia, as allies blame Putin'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/0aLIcMeC7M — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 23, 2023

The Times also says Russian missiles have been blamed and describes Mr Prigozhin as the “Wagner boss who crossed Putin”.

The i says the “Putin critic” was killed 60 days after the mutiny while the Financial Times reports Russian officials said Mr Prigozhin was on board the plane and that the US had warned he was in danger.

Thursday's front page: Wagner boss Prigozhin believed dead as private jet crashes over Russia#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qMplqIHOA8 — i newspaper (@theipaper) August 23, 2023

Thursday’s FINANCIAL Times: “Wagner boss Prigozhin was aboard crashed plane, say Russian officials” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AF1kC9OAiv — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 23, 2023

The Guardian simply says the Wagner chief was reported dead after the flight from Moscow to St Petersburg came down.

Thursday’s GUARDIAN: “Wagner chief Prigozhin reported dead after jet crash near Moscow” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fRIgRyiaif — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 23, 2023

The Daily Mail says fingers are being pointed at the Russian president and asks “Was this Putin’s terrible revenge?”.

The Sun and the Daily Mirror have no such uncertainty as they both opt for the headline “Putin’s Revenge” over a picture of the crash site.

On tomorrow's front page: Putin's revenge – Prigozhin assassination riddlehttps://t.co/V4h8iQclMe pic.twitter.com/orzoO3mBZ4 — The Sun (@TheSun) August 23, 2023

The Daily Express also uses a picture of the flaming wreckage as it declares Mr Prigozhin “paid the ultimate price” and says the incident was “no surprise”.

Front page: 'No surprise' Warlord enemy of Putin 'dies in crash' #tomorrowspapertoday NHS trust paid thousands for advice on Lucy Letby https://t.co/Jz46f2SMDH pic.twitter.com/djZTkBtum2 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 23, 2023

And the Daily Star says “no one at all shocked” at the reported death of Mr Prigozhin.

The Metro bucks the trend, relegating the plane crash to a plug as it gives over most of its front page to Indian celebrations after it became the fourth nation to land a mission on the moon.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? INDIA OVER THE MOON ? Nation's Lunar Landing Joy pic.twitter.com/92K7TuACVr — Metro (@MetroUK) August 23, 2023