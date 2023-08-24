Notification Settings

Strike threat at Gatwick over as workers accept improved pay offers

UK NewsPublished:

Unite said it has now secured eight pay deals at the airport without going ahead with strike action.

A British Airways plane lands above the railway station at Gatwick Airport as a train arrives below it

The threat of strikes at Gatwick Airport over the bank holiday weekend has ended after workers accepted improved pay offers.

Unite said it has now secured eight pay deals at the airport without going ahead with strike action.

The union had called strikes this weekend by its members employed by two ground-handling firms.

Unite union general secretary Sharon Graham
Unite union general secretary Sharon Graham said the breakthrough is a ‘tremendous achievement’ (PA)

Following improved pay offers, both strikes have been cancelled and there is no further industrial action planned at Gatwick.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a tremendous achievement. Unite has co-ordinated industrial disputes across Gatwick to secure well deserved pay increases for its members.

“The pay campaign at Gatwick Airport this summer is one of the clearest examples yet of how Unite’s relentless focus on jobs, pay and conditions is paying direct financial dividends for its members.”

