Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man interviewed by police following reported thefts at British Museum

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

It is believed that items including gold and precious stones were taken over a significant period of time.

British Museum
British Museum

A man has been interviewed by Metropolitan Police officers following thefts which were reported at the British Museum.

The London institution revealed last week that the force is investigating items that are “missing, stolen or damaged” from its collection.

In a statement on Thursday to the PA news agency, police said: “A man has been interviewed by investigating officers. No arrests have been made.

“We have worked closely with the British Museum and will continue to do so.

“We will not be providing any further information at this time. Inquiries continue.”

An unnamed member of staff has been sacked and the London-based institution is taking legal action.

It is understood that the items, which include gold jewellery, gems of semi-precious stones and glass, were taken before 2023 and over a “significant” period of time.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News