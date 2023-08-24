Charles and Camilla’s rescheduled state visit to France will begin in September

Royal reception – The Reading Room anniversary

The King and Queen’s state visit to France, postponed after widespread rioting, will now take place in September, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Charles and Camilla were due to tour Paris and Bordeaux in March but after violent nationwide demonstrations, from those opposed to President Emmanuel Macron’s retirement age reforms, the trip was shelved.

The overseas tour was to be the King and his wife’s first state visit, but Germany – the second leg of the journey – became the historic first destination for the royal couple.

Charles with President Emmanuel Macron at the Cop26 summit (Jane Barlow/PA)

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to France, visiting Paris and Bordeaux, from Wednesday 20th to Friday 22nd September 2023.

“The visit will celebrate the shared history, culture and values of the United Kingdom and France.”

It is understood the programme for the state visit will remain broadly similar to events planned for the March trip.