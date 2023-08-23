King sends message of support to Canadians as wildfires rage

Royal visit to Canada

The King has sent his support to the people of Canada as the country experiences its worst wildfire season on record.

The fires have pushed tens of thousands of people from their homes and threatened cities such as Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories.

About 30,000 people were under evacuation orders in British Columbia.

Charles said he and his wife, Camilla, were “desperately concerned” by the “disastrous situation” after states of emergency were declared in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia.

Charles, who visited Yellowknife and the Northwest Territories with Camilla last year, said he could “only begin to imagine the heartbreak in those communities as they face this disastrous situation”.

The King has sent a message to the Governor General and the people of Canada regarding the states of emergency declared in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia. ? Read the message in full on our website: https://t.co/jhSJa0jcZ1 pic.twitter.com/jMcREclvx9 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 23, 2023

He continued: “We know that this summer has been an incredibly difficult one for Canadians everywhere.

“Severe flooding, devastating fires and deteriorating air quality due to smoke have impacted the country from coast to coast to coast.”

Canada has seen a record number of wildfires this year that have also caused choking smoke in parts of the US.

There have been more than 5,700 fires, which have burned more than 53,000 square miles from one end of Canada to the other, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

Last month intense thunderstorms dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swathe of Canada’s Atlantic coast, causing flash-flooding, road washouts and power cuts.

Charles continued: “My wife and I send our deepest condolences to all those who have lost loved ones and we continue to pray for all those who have been displaced, who have lost their homes, businesses or property in such dire circumstances.

“Our admiration is unbounded for the tireless work of local officials, volunteers and first responders in assisting and protecting their neighbours and communities in the face of such danger and uncertainty.