‘Frustrated’ British Museum boss says dealer did not mention more missing items

Hartwig Fischer

The British Museum’s director has spoken of his “frustration” after claiming the person who raised concerns about missing items at the institution did not say he had more artefacts.

Emails leaked to BBC News claim the London institution was alerted by an antiquities dealer to the thefts in 2021 and ignored the report.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Hartwig Fischer said: “When allegations were brought to us in 2021 we took them incredibly seriously, and immediately set up an investigation.

The British Museum in London (Tim Ireland/PA)

“Concerns were only raised about a small number of items, and our investigation concluded that those items were all accounted for.

“We now have reason to believe that the individual who raised concerns had many more items in his possession, and it’s frustrating that that was not revealed to us as it would have aided our investigations.

“In 2022 we embarked on a full audit – which revealed a bigger problem. I reported my concerns to the Trustees, and together we agreed to call in the police. We also then began the disciplinary process that resulted in a member of staff being dismissed.

“I am clear that at every step my priority has been the care of the incredible British Museum collection, and that continues today – with our commitment to learning lessons from the independent review, our determination to help the police with their criminal investigation, and our focus on the recovery programme.”

The Parthenon Marbles in London’s British Museum (Matthew Fearn/PA)

The British Museum said last week items from its collection were found to be “missing, stolen or damaged” and police are investigating.

Ittai Gradel, an author, academic and antiquities dealer who alerted the museum, called for Mr Fischer and deputy director Jonathan Williams to be sacked “for the sake of this great institution” as he alleged the museum did not carry out basic checks.

Mr Gradel told The Telegraph a thorough investigation only began two years after his initial report when he contacted former chancellor, George Osborne, who is the museum’s chairman, in January this year.

Since 2014, he has bought about 70 items from the same seller, with prices ranging from £15 to a few hundred pounds, he said.

Mr Gradel said he has returned some of the missing items, which include a ring from the reign of Cleopatra, bought for £150, to the police and museum.

Police have details of those who bought the other items from him, he said.

Mr Gradel also believes another 150 items, which he has not found on the museum’s online catalogue, from a separate seller could belong to the institution.

Legal action is being taken by the museum against an unnamed member of staff, who has been sacked.

The Telegraph also alleges that the unnamed staff member was promoted to oversee the Parthenon Sculptures, which once adorned the Parthenon atop the Acropolis in Athens, following Mr Gradel raising concerns.

Despina Koutsoumba, head of the Association of Greek Archaeologists, said her colleagues were “worried” about how many Greek items were missing.

She told the BBC: “We want to tell the British Museum that they cannot anymore say that Greek (cultural) heritage is more protected in the British Museum.

“It is obvious that it is very well protected in Greece and not in the British Museum.”

Chairman of the British Museum All-Party Parliamentary Group Tim Loughton said the institution was taking the thefts ‘seriously’ (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)

Greece has been campaigning for decades for the return of the Parthenon Sculptures, which once adorned the Parthenon atop the Acropolis in Athens.

The country has long claimed they were illegally acquired during a period of foreign occupation, while British officials have rebuffed repeated demands for their return.

Chairman of the British Museum All-Party Parliamentary Group Tim Loughton told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that news of items going missing from the museum’s collection in London was “damaging” but that the institution was taking the thefts “seriously”.

The MP, who has been talking to museum, also said: “What is particularly damaging is (the) blatant opportunism of the Greeks and others saying ‘Oh no, the British Museum is not safe … ’ It’s incredibly rare that things go missing.”

The museum has not specified how many items have been stolen or detailed what the missing items are, saying only that they were “small pieces” including “gold jewellery and gems of semi-precious stones and glass dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD”.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that the number of stolen items is believed to be “well over 1,000″ and “closer to 2,000”, with a value running into “millions of pounds”.

PA understands that the items were taken before 2023 and over a “significant” period of time.

An independent review of security has been launched and the matter is also under investigation by the economic crime command of the Metropolitan Police.

No arrests have been made.

The review will be led by former museum trustee Sir Nigel Boardman and Lucy D’Orsi, chief constable of British Transport Police.

Some of the items were allegedly sold on eBay, with the online marketplace saying in a statement: “Our dedicated law enforcement liaison team is in close contact with the Metropolitan Police and is supporting the investigation into this case.