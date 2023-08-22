Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

‘Mixed picture’ forecast for bank holiday weekend

UK NewsPublished:

There should be plenty of dry and bright weather across the country, the Met Office said.

Sunrise
Sunrise

Forecasters are predicting a “mixed picture” for the bank holiday weekend weather as temperatures return to “normal levels”.

The Met Office expects southern regions to see temperatures in the low 20s, while northern areas may see temperatures in the high teens.

Many people across the country could see rain at some point over the weekend, although there should still be “plenty of dry and bright weather” to make the most of the last bank holiday before Christmas, the Met Office said.

Summer weather August 20th 2023
People enjoying the weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: “We expect the warmer air to be pushed away and temperatures could return to normal levels, closer to the August average.

“We expect the bank holiday to be a changeable picture. It will depend where you are in the country.

“In the south, temperatures will be in the low 20s, maybe pushing 22C in London.

“In the north, temperatures will likely be in the high teens.”

Summer weather August 18th 2023
Temperatures are expected to range from the high teens to the low 20s (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Snell said there were currently no signs of “anything very dry, or anything really wet”.

He continued: “For some areas, Saturday and Sunday will be the best days, and for others Monday will be the best day.

“It will be a mixed picture, but there should be plenty of dry and bright weather to make the most of the last bank holiday before Christmas.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News