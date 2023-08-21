Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

No further action over cash-for-honours allegations against King’s charity

UK NewsPublished:

The Metropolitan Police said the decision followed advice from prosecutors.

Metropolitan Police
Metropolitan Police

Detectives investigating cash-for-honours allegations involving the King’s charity The Prince’s Foundation are to take no further action.

The Metropolitan Police said the decision followed advice from prosecutors and consideration of the information received to date.

It launched an investigation in February last year following a series of newspaper articles accusing former close confidant to the King Michael Fawcett of promising to help a Saudi billionaire donor achieve British citizenship and a knighthood.

Mr Fawcett resigned as chief executive of The Prince’s Foundation in the wake of the allegations.

But on Monday police said having interviewed several witnesses and examined more than 200 documents no further action would be taken.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News