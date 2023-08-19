Exclusive: Police could strike for first time in over a century with push for ballot next month

Police officers across the country could strike for the first time in more than a century, after the Police Federation voted for a ballot on industrial action.

Members of the Police Federation of England and Wales voted for the ballot during a National Council meeting on June 20, in a vote which was instigated by the West Midlands branch of the federation.

The momentous vote could have seismic repercussions for the police, for whom it has been illegal to go on strike since 1919.

Chair of the West Midlands Police Federation, Richard Cooke, said he wanted police pay to be on the agenda for the General Election next year, and hopes the ballot can be held by the end of September.

According to Sergeant Cooke, the concerns behind this movement centre on pay deprivation and discontent with the system which decides police wages.

He added that a national ballot was not only "overdue", but "must happen immediately" to address the "anger and frustration" of officers over working conditions.

Sergeant Cooke told the Express & Star: "There is a huge need for this ballot. We are completely disenfranchised. We don't want to go on strike, but we keep getting ignored.

"We are losing officers, experienced officers. It's happening up and down the country.

"There's been a 200 per cent increase in voluntary redundancies over the last 10 years. There's also been a 17 per cent reduction in pay since 2000, which is worse compared to other public sector professions.

"Australian police get more rewarding packages. It's why we're losing experienced officers."

The ballot would ask current members of the Police Federation whether or not they would want to seek strike action, and is not a vote on imminent industrial action.

A similar ballot was held in 2013, but despite "a clear majority" voting to strike, there was not "an appropriate turnout" to strike.

Sergeant Cooke himself voted no in the 2013 ballot, but is urgently calling for this year's vote, which he says proves how seriously officers are being hit by the current climate.

He said: "It's like Stockholm Syndrome - you're treated well one year and then treated badly the next."

Branch secretary of the West Midlands Police Federation, Tim Rogers, added: “This comes from decades of pay deprivation felt by police officers.

“For years our rights have differed from those within other public service roles and it is not acceptable anymore.

"Why do they have these rights and we don’t? Surely there should be some sort of consistency."

He went on to say: "There are a range of strategic matters that we would seek to have implemented through this piece of work - we need a fair and enforceable pay mechanism, something that has been sadly lacking.

“Police officers hold a unique position which is why police regulations exist. That said, this unique position should not allow the Government to simply ignore the evidence on how police pay has been allowed to fall behind so far."

Sergeant Cooke blames the pay deterioration on a change to the consultation system for police wages, which used to involve police officers in discussions with the Government during a process of collective bargaining.

"[Previously] we could sit around the table with the Government to negotiate our own pay on a yearly basis. If there was no agreement, it went to pay arbitration," he said.

However, the federation chair says this system was eroded over time, starting with acrimonious pay disputes in 2008 with the Home Secretary at the time, Jacqui Smith.

Jan Berry, the police federation's chair at the time, accused the former Labour Home Secretary of "betraying the police service" by refusing to backdate a 2.5 per cent pay rise.

"That was the start of it," Sergeant Cooke said, "then David Cameron and Theresa May removed our rights to collective bargaining and arbitration."

Currently, police pay is decided by the Police Remuneration Review Body, an independent body that makes officer pay recommendations to the Government, with members appointed by the Government.

Sergeant Cooke said: "Pay is worse than what it was 10 to 15 years ago, our pensions were slashed in 2015, and members are demanding we take action.

"We have no ability to negotiate our pay and no recourse for arbitration. There's real discontent with the current set-up."

Officers used to be compensated with the 'P-Factor', an element of police pay that reflects the unique obligations and responsibilities police officers experience, including their inability to strike.

However, Sergeant Cooke says this 'P-Factor' is now non-existent. "We need action – and any unnecessary delays could mean a poor voter turn-out, and could lead to the whole exercise being undermined," he said.

“And, while we’re not legally allowed to strike, I think the national ballot will be a clear demonstration of the anger and frustration being felt in the police service.

“Ultimately, it says once and for all that police officers are not happy, and we cannot go on like this anymore.”

Police officers in the UK have been prohibited from going on strike since 1919, in the wake of industrial action in London and Liverpool, and any police officers encouraging strike action from their colleagues could be arrested.

However, Sergeant Cooke believes officers should be able to embark on strike action while maintaining a critical level of working officers to ensure public safety.

This is reflected in the Government's Strikes Bill, which plans to impose minimum service levels on certain industries during strike action, to ensure those in critical service roles can strike safely.

Sergeant Cooke said: "If you’re saying that nurses can go on strike - not all of them, but a safe number - then why can’t the same be said for police officers?"

The Express & Star has contacted the Home Office and West Midlands Police for comment.

A spokesperson for the Police Federation of England and Wales said: "At the National Council meeting held on June 20, the Police Federation of England and Wales voted to ballot members on whether the organisation should pursue industrial rights on behalf of our membership.