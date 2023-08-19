Original Lioness says her team ‘dreamed of this moment’ ahead of World Cup final

Mary Blake at Euros

An original Lioness who played for an England women’s team in its first major tournament has said the current team’s achievements are “everything we hoped would be achieved for women’s football”.

Mary Blake, 69, won a bronze medal for an England Ladies team in 1969 during the very first women’s European Championship in Italy.

The records are yet to officially recognise the team, but Ms Blake told the PA news agency the squad she was a member of is “still part of the history” of the Lionesses.

Mary Blake was part of the first England women’s team to play at a major tournament (Women’s Royal Army Corps Association/PA)

Speaking about England’s success in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, she said: “We’re all elated, phenomenal isn’t it?

“We’ve waited a long time and we’re getting it all now in the last two years.

“We dreamed about things like this, that women would get paid… it’s just come such a long way in the last few years really.

“It’s incredible really, I can’t wait for them to win.”

Ms Blake said she watched the Lionesses’ semi-final victory over Australia with one her former teammates Tina Oliver.

Asked if she ever thought an England women’s team would achieve this level of success, Ms Blake said: “Believe it or not, we always hoped it would because as I say, at that time we did have a couple of girls who were asked to stay in Italy and play professionally or semi-professionally.

“But the FA didn’t like it, it was frowned upon.

“They just didn’t want women to play, I don’t know why.

“Although we’re not recognised, we’re still part of the history and our results are there for people to look at on Google… so that’s something I suppose.”

Recalling her time at the first women’s European Championship, Ms Blake told PA: “When we were playing… we played in the biggest stadium in Italy at the time, Juventus’ stadium, and it was incredible.

“I was only 16 years of age – we had big crowds then and it was on television, and we did get publicity when we came back – it was in the newspapers.

“But it was all unofficial and our team still is unofficial – they’ve given caps to those from, I think, 1972 onwards – so for 69, 70 and 71, we’re the ‘unofficials’, so we’ve still not been recognised properly really.

“We had big crowds for that time – it was unheard of for women to play football in those days.”

Ms Blake, who now volunteers for the Women’s Royal Army Corps (WRAC) in her home town of Luton, continued: “My parents were so proud, my grandparents – it was in the newspapers so they thought it was wonderful and they encouraged me so much.

“At the time it was amazing, but what the girls are doing now and what they’ve achieved – thank God they’ve got the FA’s backing now and everything – it’s just fantastic.

“I wish I could have been there for the final on Sunday.”

The first Lionesses’ team won a bronze medal in 1969 (Women’s Royal Army Corps Association/PA)

Ms Blake said although she was unable to attend the World Cup final, she did watch the Lionesses’ Euro 22 win at Wembley.

She said: “When I was at Wembley for the European final, there were people behind us and somebody just happen to mention that I played in that… and one of the girls’ mother said ‘if it wasn’t for these women, you wouldn’t be able to play now.

“They all cheered us and everything, it was so nice.

“So that’s what made me think, if we hadn’t played or kept going, it might not be what it is today.

“I’m so proud of the team and the girls, and what they’ve done and what they’ve achieved, and what they’ll hopefully achieve on Sunday all being well – there’s no reason why they can’t win.

“I hope one day I’ll meet them but you never know.

“They’re so modest as well, they’re not big-headed, they give a lot of time, they talk to people, they don’t go round with their noses stuck in the air, they’re very nice women.”

Asked if she had a message for the Lionesses ahead of Sunday’s crunch match with Spain, Ms Blake said: “They’ve done amazing and it’s everything we hoped would be achieved for women’s football even though it was 50 years ago.

“We’ve all dreamed about this moment, even the European Cup, to win that was the start really, just the icing on the cake.

“I hoped I would see the day, and to happen in my lifetime… is even better, so hopefully I’ll see it on Sunday.

“I can’t wait to see them lifting that trophy on Sunday – I’ll probably cry in jubilation.