King urges Lionesses to ‘roar to victory’ in Women’s World Cup final

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Charles' rallying cry came on the eve of England's historic showdown with Spain.

Australia v England – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Semi Final – Stadium Australia

The King has urged the Lionesses to “roar to victory” in the Women’s World Cup final.

Charles’ rallying cry came on the eve of England’s historic showdown with Spain at the Stadium Australia in Sydney.

“Good luck today Lionesses, and may you roar to victory,” Charles said in a message posted on social media on Saturday.

Queen Letizia of Spain is set to travel to Australia for the final, while UK royals are staying at home.

But it is understood that Charles and the Queen will be among the millions of Britons following the game from afar on Sunday.

A Buckingham Palace source said: “Both Their Majesties will be following Sunday’s events with the greatest interest.”

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales has wished the Lionesses “good luck” for the final, and apologised for not being in Australia to watch them in person.

In a video message posted on social media, William, who was sat next to daughter Charlotte, also said he was proud of what the team had achieved.

