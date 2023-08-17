Third group of hospital doctors in England warn of industrial action over pay

Industrial strike

The threat of industrial action by a third group of hospital doctors in England has been raised in the ongoing pay dispute in the NHS.

The BMA said its members working as specialist doctors will consider planning for an indicative ballot for industrial action unless the Government makes an offer to “urgently improve” their pay and working conditions.

Dr Ujjwala Mohite, who chairs the specialist, associate specialist and specialty (SAS) UK committee, said in a letter to health secretary Steve Barclay that while preliminary talks have been encouraging, the Government is still to make an offer reversing years of pay erosion for SAS doctors.

The committee said if an offer is not made before September 20, they will have no choice but to move forward with an indicative ballot for industrial action.

SAS doctors are senior and highly experienced healthcare professionals who decided not to go down the traditional consultant or GP pathway, with most working in hospitals, alongside junior doctors and consultants as well as in the community.

The BMA said the Government had continually failed to recognise and reward SAS doctors, who have seen their real-terms pay fall by more than a quarter over the last 15 years, leading many to leave the NHS.

Dr Mohite said: “Not many people will have heard of SAS doctors, but they play an incredibly important role in the NHS, making up the trinity of hospital doctors alongside consultants and junior doctors.

“Like our colleagues, we have seen our value steadily erode over the past 15 years, leaving many wondering whether they should stay working in the health service.

“With every doctor that reduces their hours or leaves altogether, the less safe it becomes for those who are left, risking exhaustion, burnout and yet more doctors deciding to move out, out of the NHS.

“Our patients deserve the highest quality of care, but we are seriously struggling to deliver that when so many SAS doctors feel undervalued.

“The Government has the power to prevent another group of doctors from taking industrial action, and we implore the Secretary of State to make sure that we don’t have to.”