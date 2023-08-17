‘There will never be another Parky’: Dickie Bird remembers Sir Michael Parkinson

Honorary degrees for Sir Michael Parkinson and Dickie Bird

Former cricket umpire Dickie Bird has remembered his “dear friend” Sir Michael Parkinson saying, “there will never be another Parky” following the death of the celebrated chat show host aged 88.

The TV star died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones, his family said in a statement.

Bird, 90, and Sir Michael opened the batting for Barnsley Cricket Club together and remained friends, with the sports star saying they spoke “the other morning”.

The former Yorkshire batter and international umpire told the PA news agency: “He was so close to me. We were friends since we were youngsters, his father and my father worked down the mines together in Barnsley and we have been friends all of our lives.”

He added: “His friendship meant more to me than anything else. It meant so much to me. Our friendship, if I wanted any advice I would ring Parky up. He helped me in so many, many ways.

“There will never be a chat show host like Michael Parkinson. He was the best.

“There will never be anyone better than him in your lifetime, my lifetime or anyone else’s lifetime.”

Sir Michael with Sir Henry Cooper and Dickie Bird at a party to celebrate the publication of his autobiography in 2008 (PA)

Sir Michael interviewed some of Hollywood’s biggest names throughout his illustrious career including Jimmy Cagney, Fred Astaire, Lauren Bacall and Ingrid Bergmann.

A statement from Sir Michael’s family said: “After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family.

“The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve.”

BBC director-general Tim Davie paid tribute: “Michael was the king of the chat show and he defined the format for all the presenters and shows that followed.

“He interviewed the biggest stars of the 20th century and did so in a way that enthralled the public. Michael was not only brilliant at asking questions, he was also a wonderful listener.

“Michael was truly one of a kind, an incredible broadcaster and journalist who will be hugely missed.”

With fashion designer Mary Quant, assisted by hair stylist Vidal Sassoon in 1972 (PA)

Sir Michael became a familiar face on both the BBC and ITV because of his intimate celebrity interviews, most notably on the BBC show Parkinson.

Parkinson first aired on the BBC on June 19 1971, and enjoyed a successful run until 1982. In 1998, the chat show was revived on the BBC and proved an instant hit.

It switched from the BBC to ITV1 in 2004 and ran until 2007 – the same year Sir Michael retired from his Sunday morning Radio 2 programme.

His career saw him welcome the likes of boxer Muhammad Ali, sporting star David Beckham and Rod Hull – with puppet Emu – on to his chat shows during a long and distinguished career.

Headline making interviews throughout his career included those with actresses Dame Helen Mirren and US star Meg Ryan.

Sir Michael Parkinson receives his knighthood from the Queen (PA)

He famously introduced stage and screen star Dame Helen as the “sex queen” of the Royal Shakespeare Company during their 1975 chat show encounter, and asked if her “equipment” hindered her being recognised as a serious actress.

In 2003, his interview with Ryan made headlines following a frosty one-on-one with the Hollywood actress while she was promoting the poorly received erotic thriller In The Cut.

Ryan sat stony-faced for the sit-down, delivering one-word answers after allegedly being rude to her fellow guests on the show, the fashion double act Trinny and Susannah.

Before his TV career, Sir Michael started life as an only child, growing up in a council house in the coalmining village of Cudworth, near Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

As a teenager, his miner father took him down the pit to put him off working there.

When his dreams of playing cricket for Yorkshire were dashed, he left school aged 16 and began working at a local paper, later joining the Manchester Guardian and then the Daily Express.

His first TV job was as a producer at Granada, and he later moved to Thames TV, before landing his chat show Parkinson at the BBC.

He had a short-lived term at TV-am as part of the original presenting line-up alongside the likes of Angela Rippon and David Frost, and appeared on the shows Give Us A Clue, one-off drama Ghostwatch and Going For A Song.

Sir Michael and Mary Parkinson (Ian West/PA)

Sir Michael brought down the curtain on more than 30 years of his chat show at the end of 2007 with a final show featuring Beckham, Sir Michael Caine, Sir David Attenborough, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Edna Everage, Sir Billy Connolly, Peter Kay and Jamie Cullum in a two-hour special.

Speaking on the final show, he said: “Over the years it has been a privilege to meet some of the most intelligent and interesting people. It has always been a great joy and I shall miss it.”

As well as his television career, he was a respected radio broadcaster, having hosted Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4 as well as his own sports shows on Five Live. He was also an award-winning sports writer, having been a lifelong cricket fan.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club held a minute’s silence ahead of today’s play at York.

Sir Michael’s close friend, and current Yorkshire managing director of cricket, Darren Gough, said: “He was a Barnsley boy, like myself, and it was an absolute pleasure to know him and his family.

“We are all devastated here at Yorkshire and thoughts of everyone at the Club are with Sir Michael’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Sir Michael was knighted by the late Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2008, and said of the accolade: “I never expected to be knighted – I thought there was more chance of me turning into a Martian really.”

In 2013, he spoke openly about being diagnosed with prostate cancer following a routine health check.