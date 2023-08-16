UK economy set for £185m boost over World Cup final weekend – analysis

Fans watch Australia v England

The Lionesses battling for the Women’s World Cup trophy is expected to give a £185 million boost to the UK economy as supporters flock to pubs and bars to watch the final.

England going head-to-head with Spain on Sunday is set to lead to a spike in consumer spending over the weekend.

Analysis by savings site VoucherCodes.co.uk found that 13.7 million viewers around the UK are set to tune into the match, with around a fifth heading to their local pub, bar or restaurant to soak up the atmosphere.

Viewers could spend around £138 million in supermarkets to stock up on food, drink, merchandise and decorations ahead of the 11am kick-off, according to the report which uses forecasts from GlobalData.

And total spending in hospitality venues could reach £47 million, the highest of the tournament, with the bulk of spending on drinks including teas and coffees as well as alcoholic beverages.

It would mean that consumers spend about a third more than was splashed out during the Women’s Euro final last summer.

Last year’s tournament provided a 5% boost to pints sales, with a 10% boost during the final with England versus Germany, according to the British Beer and Pub Association.

The total spend for the entire World Cup is estimated to reach up to £747 million, supporting hospitality venues and retailers across Britain, according to VoucherCodes’ research.

Emma McClarkin, the chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “With the Lionesses roaring into the final this Sunday, pubs will be looking forward to welcoming fans to come together to cheer on England.

“Pubs are the home of live sport, with the atmosphere and sense of togetherness unrivalled, and even when broadcast from the other side of the world, this tournament is no different.”

Kate Nicholls, the chief executive of trade body UKHospitality, said: “We’ve seen venues already make a huge effort for the Women’s World Cup and we expect that to go even further this Sunday, which will inevitably lead to a boost for hospitality businesses.