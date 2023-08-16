Notification Settings

England fans face £2,400 air fare to cheer on Lionesses in World Cup final

UK NewsPublished:

Airline Qantas is offering an outbound journey departing from Heathrow on Friday night and arriving in Sydney in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A Qantas plane

England supporters considering making a trip to Australia to cheer on the Lionesses in Sunday’s World Cup final face shelling out a hefty sum on air fares.

Analysis by the PA news agency found airline Qantas has return flights for around £2,426 departing on Friday and coming home a week later.

The outbound journey of 23 hours and 15 minutes involves leaving Heathrow at 8.55pm, a stopover in Singapore and arriving in Sydney at 5.10am local time on Sunday.

British Airways has a cheaper but longer option.

Its website is offering a return fare of £1,865 but the outbound journey takes a gruelling 27 hours and 15 minutes, with a stopover in Hong Kong.

This involves leaving Heathrow at 6pm on Friday and touching down in Sydney at 6.15am local time on Sunday.

The final kicks off at 8pm local time (11am BST).

Australia’s semi-final defeat means some of their supporters with tickets for Sunday’s match may try to resell them, which would mean more England fans will have the opportunity to cheer on their team at Sydney’s Stadium Australia, with has a capacity of 83,500.

