Calls for a bank holiday if Lionesses win World Cup final

Australia v England â FIFA Womenâs World Cup 2023 â Semi Final â Stadium Australia

Sir Keir Starmer has called for a celebratory bank holiday should England win Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final.

The Labour leader said he was “never complacent” as he backed the suggestion in the event of the Lionesses beating Spain.

The Government has said an extra bank holiday is not currently in its plans, adding it will find the “right way to celebrate” if England win.

It’s almost 60 years since England won the World Cup. I’m never complacent about anything…but there should be a celebratory bank holiday if the Lionesses bring it home. https://t.co/gCTEQS18IQ — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) August 16, 2023

Sir Keir – writing on X, formerly known as Twitter – said: “It’s almost 60 years since England won the World Cup.

“I’m never complacent about anything… but there should be a celebratory bank holiday if the Lionesses bring it home.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey added: “The Lionesses have made history by reaching the final, they are an inspiration to athletes across the country already.

“Winning the World Cup would be a phenomenal achievement. It absolutely deserves to celebrated with a bank holiday.”

Bend It Like Beckham director Gurinder Chadha, when told the Government was pouring cold water on the bank holiday idea, replied on Channel 4 news: “Well I think if the men’s team won the World Cup, I’d definitely think they wouldn’t think twice, right?

“So it deserves some kind of marking, it deserves some kind of national holiday definitely or something.”

Ms Chadha praised the players who have “absolutely driven” the Lionesses, adding: “Spain is a great team, but I do believe it’s theirs (England) – this is their World Cup, our World Cup.”

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “We all hope our amazing Lionesses can get over the line on Sunday.

“And if they do bring it home, the Government should do the right thing and allow the country to celebrate with a special bank holiday.

“It would be mean-spirited not to do so.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Winning the World Cup would be a massive moment for the country and make no mistake we’ll find the right way to celebrate.

“As Sarina Wiegman herself has said, the first thing to do is focus on the final and the whole country will be rooting for the Lionesses this weekend.”

The remarks followed an earlier statement to the BBC which also said: “The current pattern of public and bank holidays is well established and there are no plans to change this.”

A petition on the Parliament website has been set up asking for a bank holiday.

It states: “I’d like the Government to declare a bank holiday for all workers in the United Kingdom. Then we can celebrate in the achievements of England’s football team.”

A 2010 House of Commons library report said the then government estimated an additional bank holiday would cost the economy £2.9 billion.

Official figures released last month showed the UK economy contracted in May after businesses across the country downed tools for the King’s coronation.

Gross domestic product (GDP) declined by 0.1% for the month, after increasing by 0.2% in April, the Office for National Statistics said.