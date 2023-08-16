Notification Settings

Brian Blessed in Three Lions rallying cry to spur England to World Cup victory

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The 86-year-old actor recited the lyrics of Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home) on Newsnight.

Brian Blessed

Brian Blessed has belted out a rallying cry of Three Lions ahead of England’s World Cup semi-final clash against Australia, screaming “Come on Lionesses!”

On BBC’s Newsnight, the veteran actor recited the famous words of the anthem by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and the Lightning Seeds to dispel any uncertainty regarding the Lionesses’ chances of victory on Wednesday.

In his recognisable theatrical style, the 86-year-old shouted: “It’s coming home! It’s coming home! It’s coming! Football’s coming home.

“Everyone seems to know the score, they’ve seen it all before.

“They just know, they’re so sure, that England’s going to throw it away – going to blow it away.

“But I know they can play.”

England Press Conference and Familiarisation – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Stadium Australia – Tuesday August 15th
England players during the walk around at Stadium Australia on Tuesday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Blackadder actor then added “It’s coming home, football’s coming home. Come on Lionesses!” in a rising crescendo, before letting out a high-pitched cry.

The Lionesses are aiming to make the World Cup final for the first time in their history, where they would face Spain.

