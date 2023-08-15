Woman, 22, denies using poison for abortion during pandemic

Bethany Cox (right) arrives at Teesside Crown Court in Middlesbrough (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A woman has appeared in court to deny using poison to bring about an abortion as the first coronavirus lockdown period ended.

Bethany Cox, 22, from Eaglescliffe, Stockton-on-Tees, faces two charges at Teesside Crown Court in Middlesbrough.

Cox denies taking a drug with intent to destroy the life of a child that was capable of being born alive on July 6 2020 in the knowledge it would lead to the termination of the pregnancy.

Bethany Cox (right) arrives at Teesside Crown Court in Middlesbrough (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The second alleged offence was administering a poison with intent to procure a miscarriage, between July 2 and July 7 2020.

The first lockdown restrictions were eased on July 4 2020.

The public gallery was almost full for the 15-minute hearing and Cox was followed into the court building by supporters.

A seven-day trial was scheduled to start on January 15.