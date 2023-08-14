Sunak’s a Swiftie, No 10 indicates, after reports he went to Taylor Swift gig

Taylor Swift

Rishi Sunak is a “Swiftie”, Downing Street has indicated, following the Prime Minister’s US holiday which reportedly included a Taylor Swift gig.

Downing Street did not deny reports that Mr Sunak attended a Swift concert in Los Angeles and took part in a cycling class set to the Shake It Off singer’s music.

Asked if Mr Sunak was a “Swiftie” – as fans of the star are known – the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I’m not going to guide you away from it.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Anoushka Sunak, Akshata Murty and Krishna Sunak pictured in Santa Monica, California, during their summer holiday (Emma McIntyre/PA)

Tickets to Swift’s Eras tour are like gold dust for fans but reports from the US suggested Mr Sunak was at one of the sold-out Los Angeles gigs during his California vacation.

Asked if the reports were correct, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “I’m just not going to get into what activity the PM did whilst taking a break.

“I think it’s an important principle to maintain that.”

Earlier in his holiday, a fellow SoulCycle participant said Mr Sunak was at the Swift-themed indoor cycling session.

Both Rishi Sunak and predecessor Liz Truss are Swifties (Doug Peters/PA)

Hannah Harmelin posted a video on TikTok saying she spotted the Prime Minister at the end of a 7am class in Santa Monica.

Mr Sunak, who visited California with his wife Akshata Murty and two young daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, is known to favour cycle classes as a way of keeping fit.

He is now back at work following his break in California, where he and his wife have an apartment.

The Prime Minister’s predecessor Liz Truss is also a Swiftie and was once photographed alongside the star.