Police use drone in hunt for suspects after ‘targeted’ killing in Crawley

A man in his 20s has sadly died following an incident at a flat in Crawley this morning.

His family are receiving support from specialist officers at this difficult time.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Read more ➡️ https://t.co/AGtQZp9XVq pic.twitter.com/c5JbGaKIjx

— Sussex Police (@sussex_police) August 13, 2023