Police investigating after deaths of two teenagers

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Officers were called to two separate incidents of 18-year-olds ‘taking unwell’, and both died after being taken to hospital.

Line of Police Scotland officers

Two teenagers have died after reportedly attending the same DJ event at a Scottish nightclub on Saturday.

Police were called to Croy, North Lanarkshire, at around 11.20pm on Saturday to reports of a man “taking unwell”, with the 18-year-old dying after being taken to hospital.

A further call was made relating to another 18-year-old man in Eastvale Place in Glasgow at 2.20am on Sunday morning – the same street as nightclub SWG3, where both men reportedly attended a performance by DJ Ben Hemsley on Saturday.

The teenager was pronounced dead after being taken to the nearby Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

It is understood police are investigating if drugs could be a factor in the deaths, as well as if they are possibly linked.

A spokeswoman for SWG3 said: “We are devastated at the news and our deepest sympathies are with the families.

“We will continue to assist the police with their inquiries.”

