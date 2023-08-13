Bute House Agreement to remain until 2026, former SNP Westminster leader says

Bute house agreement

The SNP-Greens Bute House Agreement will stay in place until 2026, the SNP’s former Westminster leader has said.

Speaking at a live talk show with co-hosts Ian Dale and Jacqui Smith on Sunday, Ian Blackford MP said the agreement “remains the right thing to do”.

Speaking to the audience at the Pleasance EICC, he said: “The Bute House Agreement was the right thing to do, and it will remain in place over the lifetime of this parliament.”

Mr Blackford then dismissed the Alba party’s idea of pro-independence parties coming together as a United Scotland.

He said: “Let’s just remember that we’ve had the council elections not that long ago in Scotland, 1,100 seats up for grabs – the Alba Party won zero.

“So the idea that there’s scope for an electoral alliance where our cause will be assisted by making an alignment with other parties I’m afraid is for the birds.”

Mr Blackford then spoke of any possibility of Alex Salmond returning to the SNP.