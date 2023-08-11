Notification Settings

RMT calls for action on safety measures on anniversary of fatal derailment

UK NewsPublished:

The rail union warned of an increasing risk of another tragedy on the eve of the third anniversary of the Carmont rail incident on Saturday.

Train derailed at Stonehaven
A rail union is calling for safety recommendations made following a train derailment to be implemented in full.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) warned of an increasing risk of another tragedy on the eve of the third anniversary of the Carmont rail incident on Saturday.

The report into the fatal derailment of a passenger train at Carmont, Aberdeenshire on August 12, 2020 by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) made 20 recommendations more than a year ago.

The union said most of the recommendations “remain open”.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the union would pause to remember the deaths of the three who were killed, including RMT conductor member, Donald Dinnie.

“Our thoughts are with those who lost loved ones in the accident at Carmont and the six people on the train who were injured.

“If the government and Network Rail does not give immediate priority to acting on these safety concerns and recommendations there is an increased risk of more accidents like Carmont putting rail workers and rail passengers at risk of harm.”

